Brag About Your Grad – Gallery VI

Laura Esquibel
My Senior is Bella Esquibel. She graduated from Ranger College and obtain a degree in Applied Science. And is graduating from Stephenville High School. And wants to further her education in Nursing. She will be the first one to be graduating in our family. So proud of her.
2/78
Laura Esquibel
My Senior is Bella Esquibel. She graduated from Ranger College and obtain a degree in Applied Science. And is graduating from Stephenville High School. And wants to further her education in Nursing. She will be the first one to be graduating in our family. So proud of her.
3/78
Shalon
Aniah Mosby is our Red Oak High School Class of 2020 graduating Senior. Scholar, athlete, musician, leader are just a few names that describe the brilliance that is Aniah Mosby. Aniah has been committed to excellence her entire high school career. She’s graduating in the Top Ten of her class, 4 year Varsity Cheerleader, 4 year Marching Band Flutist, a member of National Honor Society, she is the Senior Class President, and a member of the Hawk Scholar Academy; Red Oak’s Collegiate program. Because of her hard work she will graduate with a 3.9 GPA and an Associate’s degree. Aniah has accepted an Academic Scholarship and will take her talents to the University of Houston.
We are extremely proud of her and looking forward to the next phase.
4/78
Janie Lemieux
Gabriel Hernandez attended WSISD, AKA Brewer High School. During high school he earned Academic All State, Defensive Player of The Year, and District Honorable Mention. Gabriel plans on furthering his education in medical studies.
5/78
Toni Alford
Hello, I sent a post earlier today and will like to provide an appropriate photo. I will like to spotlight my niece La’Mya Alford she is graduating with both her high school diploma from H.Grady Spruce High School and associates degree from Eastfield Community College. Mya will be attending Texas Southern University in the Fall studying Kinesiology. We are so proud of Mya she has worked very hard this year despite the pandemic.
6/78
Carla Guzman
This is my 2020 Senior at Midlothian High School, Breana Guzman. She has played soccer since she was 5 years old and has enjoyed assisting kids with special needs throughout high school. After graduation she will be attending Navarro College and wants to become a nurse. We are incredibly proud of her! We are grateful for the experiences and relationships she has developed over the years and can’t wait to see what the future holds for her!
7/78
Crissy H.
Name- Madden Herring
High School- McKinney Boyd High School
Will be attending the University of Arkansas majoring in architecture
8/78
Deanna Orvig
Hailey Orvig is graduating from Richland High School in North Richland Hills. While in high school, she lettered in Theater Tech. Hailey plans to attend TCC in the fall, where she will study to be a Forensic Analyst.
9/78
Deanna Orvig
Hailey Orvig is graduating from Richland High School in North Richland Hills. While in high school, she lettered in Theater Tech. Hailey plans to attend TCC in the fall, where she will study to be a Forensic Analyst.
10/78
KAYLN CLARK
Alyssa Marsh is graduating from Saginaw High School. She plans on majoring in Communications/Public Relations with a double minor in Business and Interior Design.
11/78
Maha Kassem
Leena Afana Allen High School Allen, TX
12/78
Michelle Salinas
Meet my youngest daughter Jordan Ashley Casarez
She is a senior at Azle High School in Azle Texas.
She is part of the National Honors Society.
Jordan earned her CNA license her junior year. She works at a daycare watching over our most precious blessings. Jordan also volunteers at Cook Children’s Hospital. She also did her internship at Azle Manor Retirement Center. She is a very bright, beautiful, sincere and loves hanging with family and friends. She will start at UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS IN AUGUST. She will be working towards becoming a PEDIATRICIAN!!! We are so very proud of all her accomplishments and wish her the most blessings for this new journey is about to embark on.
Thank you
Denise Leonard mom
Eric Leonard stepfather
Eugenio Casarez father
Julia Casarez sister
Julian Fuentes brother
13/78
Tamoria Blond
Our daughter, Jasmine Blond, is graduating from Mansfield Timberview High School. She served as the Captain of the Celebrities Drill Team. She will attend Prairie View A&M University in the fall of 2020. We are so proud of all of her accomplishments. We wish her the best as she begins the next chapter of her life.
14/78
Kim Nutting
Senior Red Oak High School
15/78
Francheskie Ross
Miss Lauren Scott is graduating June 20,2020 from Polytechnic High school where she was Cheer Captain and also won Homecoming Queen 2019. She will be attending Texas Weslyn University in the fall where she will also be a Ram cheerleader.
16/78
Francheskie Ross
Miss Lauren Scott is graduating June 20,2020 from Polytechnic High school where she was Cheer Captain and also won Homecoming Queen 2019. She will be attending Texas Weslyn University in the fall where she will also be a Ram cheerleader.
17/78
Nancy Tijerina
Hello, I would love to brag about my daughter! This is my daughter, Hanalei Mendez. She is a Senior at Richland High School. She will be attending Texas Tech in the fall and pursuing an Architecture degree. We are very proud of all her accomplishments and wish her the very best on her path to further her education. Thank you for allowing us to brag about our Seniors!
18/78
Toni Johnson
Nominate La’Mya Alford graduating High School Senior from H.Grady Spruce High School and Mya will be graduating from Eastfield Community College with her Associates degree. Mya will be attending Texas Southern University in the Fall studying Kinesiology.
19/78
Marisol Beltran
Jonathan is a 2020 graduate of Lassiter High School. He received his diploma and Associates of Science from El Centro college. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Phi Theta Kappa. He has maintained 3.7 GPA while in the dual credit program and working. He will be attending UNT Dallas the fall to pursue degree in engineering. We are so proud all your accomplishments and your kind heart to help and serve others ! Love , Your family.
20/78
Angela Alaniz
My Daughter Aaliyah J. Alaniz 2020 graduate from Dr. Wright L. Lassiter Jr. Early High School
21/78
Mark and Jeannine Luenser
Kenneth will be graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University with a double major- BBA in General Business & Management. He is looking to attend graduate school in the fall.
22/78
Tempy Thomas
I would like my daughter featured on brag on your grad. She will be attending Texas State in the fall and she’s also an aspiring model.
23/78
Donald Cole
Daniel Cole graduates from UNT, Class of 2020 but doesn’t get to walk the stage at this time. Very proud of him.
24/78
Dinesia Davis
Eric Witt Fort Worth 2020 Eastern Hills High School Graduate
25/78
Doris Boone
Hello, My son Nicholas Carson is a 2020 grad from UNT Denton. With a degree in Business. He’s looking forward to the opportunities ahead.
26/78
Jimmy Hall
Quinshone Bright is a wonderful Son. He has a 3.7gpa. He will be attending the University of Hawaii in the fall.
27/78
Melissa Lawrence
This is our senior, Sean Stroud. Sean attends Mesquite High School, has a 3.7 GPA, and has been in the Mighty Maroon Band as a percussionist for all 4-years. Sean will be attending Columbia College Chicago in Chicago, Illinois this fall to pursue a degree in creative writing. He wants to write plays and skits for SNL! We are very proud of our graduate and can’t wait to see what he does in life.
28/78
Melissa Lawrence
This is our senior, Sean Stroud. Sean attends Mesquite High School, has a 3.7 GPA, and has been in the Mighty Maroon Band as a percussionist for all 4-years. Sean will be attending Columbia College Chicago in Chicago, Illinois this fall to pursue a degree in creative writing. He wants to write plays and skits for SNL! We are very proud of our graduate and can’t wait to see what he does in life.
29/78
Debra Bassinger
Callie is graduating from Poteet High School. Mesquite ISD She is ranked in the top 4% of her class. She is a varsity cheerleader, member of the National Honor Society, and President of Texas Association of Future Educators. She will continue her love of cheerleading as a Tarleton cheerleader while attending Tarleton State University. She plans on majoring in education and becoming the best teacher she can be.
30/78
Robin Hudson
Tatum Helms graduating from The Colony High School on May 24th. She will be attending Collin College this fall.
31/78
Harolyn Stephens
Colvin R. Stephen’s, II will be graduating from DeSoto High School the Collegiate program with Honors. He will also graduate from Cedar Valley Jr. College with an Associate in Arts and Sciences. He will attend Texas Southern University in law. He attends Greenville Avenue Church of Christ where he is very active and a devoted Christian who loves the Lord.
32/78
Kayla Ramirez
Class of 2020 senior Kayla Beatrice Ramirez from Benbrook High School. I’m attending the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.
33/78
Nancy Escobedo
From Lake Worth High School Aaliyah Escobedo After graduation: my sister plans to get her associates degree in art at TCC then go on to cosmetology school & become a licensed cosmetologist & start her own self business doing hair & make up.
34/78
Latrice Hamilton
35/78
Latrice Hamilton
36/78
Debbie Sefcik
Tarleton State University BSN Nursing
37/78
CELESTE D PRATHER
Paige Ashley, a 2020 graduate of Texas A and M- Commerce graduate. We are so proud of her. She is a mom, wife, and worked fulltime while earning her degree. No ceremony but we did a drive by celebration to show her how proud we are of her. Paige is my step daughter and I couldn’t be more proud.
38/78
Trina Gilliam
My name is Trina Gilliam and I would like to Brag About My Son…My2020Grad…Mr. Joshua Neal Gilliam2020 Senior Graduate at Mansfield Timberview High SchoolJoshua received a full athletic scholarship and will be playing football at West Texas A & M University in the Fall where he will be pursuing a degree in either Health or Business Administration.
39/78
Trina Gilliam
My name is Trina Gilliam and I would like to Brag About My Son…My2020Grad…Mr. Joshua Neal Gilliam2020 Senior Graduate at Mansfield Timberview High SchoolJoshua received a full athletic scholarship and will be playing football at West Texas A & M University in the Fall where he will be pursuing a degree in either Health or Business Administration.
40/78
Terry Dwiggins
Ben Beard will be going to University of North Texas to pursue a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice. We are so proud of him!
41/78
Angela Rawls
Tanner Rawls is a senior at Poolville High School.She has been working lots of hours during the pandemic at Home Depot and keeping up with her on line school work.She is fortunate to have an outside, limited seating graduation on June 5th.Tanner plans on attending Weatherford College in the Fall.We are extremely proud of her accomplishments and can't wait to see what the next chapter has in store for her.
42/78
Kayln Clark
Alyssa Marsh is graduating from Saginaw High School. She plans on majoring in Communications/Public Relations with a double minor in Business and Interior Design.
43/78
Reyna
This is my senior Adam Montiel and attends Skyline High School. He is in the Culinay Art program and has been for 4 years. He will be attending El Centro Community College – Culinary departament this fall! Congratulations Son!!!
44/78
Samantha Wild (Mother)
Sara graduated in May 2020 from Texas A&M University College Station with a BS in Visualization and a Minor in Computer Science. She starts work at Lockheed Martin in June!
45/78
Gina Casarez
My son Chris Casarez is graduating from West Mesquite High School. He is the
46/78
Anita Barron-Almaraz
Marissa Almaraz is a senior at GRAND PRAIRIE HIGH. She will be attending Mountain View college in the fall. Marissa is an amazing person, she is always ready to lend a helping hand. Mom and Dad and so proud of you. Love you Marisss
47/78
Nadine Cottrell
Graduation 2020 Skylar Meadows with Luna Martin High School – Arlington
48/78
Carolyn Rios
Name- Antonio Rios
School- The University of Texas at Dallas
Future- Computer Programming, currently creating his own video game.
49/78
Tanisha Robertson
Michael Williams graduate of Stanford University with a major in communications will be attending SMU school of business. Mickaela Williams graduate from North Side High School will be attending Abilene Christian University.
50/78
Tanisha Robertson
Michael Williams graduate of Stanford University with a major in communications will be attending SMU school of business. Mickaela Williams graduate from North Side High School will be attending Abilene Christian University.
51/78
Melinda Ponce
This is Carlos Ponce He’s graduating from Anna High School We are so proud of you! Good luck with wherever life takes you! We love you!! Mom and Dad
52/78
David Cunningham
Kelsea graduated May 9th with her Masters in Athletic training from Texas Tech! Guns UP!! We are extremely proud parents; and super proud of her accomplishments. Thank you for allowing her some type of recognition cense they don’t get a formal graduation ceremony. Can’t even get her Masters hood, gown or diploma due to COVID-19. She even made her own graduation announcements, see attached. Thank You for what you do, YOU make all the difference!
53/78
David Cunningham
Kelsea graduated May 9th with her Masters in Athletic training from Texas Tech! Guns UP!! We are extremely proud parents; and super proud of her accomplishments. Thank you for allowing her some type of recognition cense they don’t get a formal graduation ceremony. Can’t even get her Masters hood, gown or diploma due to COVID-19. She even made her own graduation announcements, see attached. Thank You for what you do, YOU make all the difference!
54/78
Nancy Aguirre
My daughter Noemi Sosa is a graduate at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas. She is graduating with an IB (International Baccalaureate) Diploma. I would love to share her senior picture to show how proud we are of her accomplishments. #wildcats #senior #quarantine #2020
55/78
Sarah Ann Vierling
Sarah Ann Vierling 2020 grad from Richland College
56/78
Pam Cash
Jackson 2020 Flower Mound High School Senior will be attending Oklahoma State University in the fall and has been accepted into the OSU Honors College. He will be receiving his FMHS diploma at Texas Motor Speedway on May 23.
57/78
Mojy Asgari
Desirae Tahajjod is graduating from Hebron High School in Carrollton, TX. She plans on starting her college education at Collin Community College and later transferring to SMU to complete her degree in business. I would like to request this be aired on Thursday May 21st, 2020.
58/78
Mojy Asgari
Kavon Setayesh is graduating from Ranchview High School in Valley Ranch, TX. He plans to start his collegiate education at North Lake Community College and later transfer to SMU to get his degree in Finance. I would like to request this be aired on Thursday May 21st, 2020.
59/78
Mojy Asgari
Hannah Farahmand is graduating from Hebron High School She is planning to study finance at Oklahoma University (OU) I would like to request this be aired on Thursday May 21st, 2020.
60/78
Mojy Asgari
Kazhal Shiva is graduating from Coppell High School She is planning to study biology at University of North Texas (UNT) I would like to request this be aired on Thursday May 21st, 2020.
61/78
Demonica Canyon
Kenetria Deckard Duncanville High School 2020
62/78
Heather Popple
Lauren is graduating from Marcus High School in Flower Mound. She is a member of Intensity Dance Company in Lewisville, and has done a great job balancing her love of dance and school, finishing her senior year with a 3.7 grade point average. She will be attending UNT in the fall and wants to be a pediatric occupational therapist.
63/78
Donovan Boswell
Congrats to Chandler Jimenez from Arlington Martin High School in Arlington, Texas!! Love you! Donovan Boswell (mom)
64/78
Omekala Johnson
My Senior: Alizah Elizabeth Johnson will never know how proud I am and how much I love and adore her. She’s a senior at Lancaster High School, Class of 2020. Top 20% of her class, 27 college credits, 4.4 GPA for HS (AP classes); 3.2 College GPA and collectively 3.7 GPA. This has been a year full of challenges and we are overcoming them daily. She’s played basketball for 3 years, Varsity the last 2, which she loved but couldn’t this year due to some concerns and heart issues. She was able to join the newspaper which she’s been wanting to do but couldn’t because of basketball but things work out someway and she’s been publishing some great work. She wants to be a writer/journalist. She has been accepted to Texas A&M-Commerce, University of Houston, and Texas Southern University. She’s undecided right now but we shall see. She’s an amazing big sister and had endless possibilities because she’s so determined and talented!
65/78
Rosalinda Gensler
Hello, I’m submitting a picture of my granddaughter to Brag about my Senior 2020 and asking if we can please brag about her? Her name is Desiree Alvizo, age 18 and is graduating from Molina High School this year. Desiree will be attending Texas A&M Texarkana this fall where she will be studying nursing. All of her family members are very proud of her achievements and for her choosen profession which she’ll be studying. We love her very much and wish her the very best in her new journey. Go Desiree!!!!Thank you Channel 5 for this opportunity to let her know how proud we are of her. Truly appreciate you.
66/78
Veronica Rojas
Mariah is a high school senior at LD Bell High School in Hurst, TX. She was a proud member and co-captain of the Bell color guard and will truly miss marching season! She loves working with children and plans to attend the University of Texas at Arlington to pursue a degree in Education. We are so very proud!
67/78
Edward Steven Williams
Edward Steven Williams Graduation from Blue Ridge ISD
68/78
Edward Steven Wiliams
Edward Steven Williams graduating senior of Blue Ridge ISD
69/78
Jeanie Plaster
Marybeth Plaster is a senior at McKinney High School. She has been an oboe player in the Honors band for the last 4 years, a member of the National Honor Society, and more. Marybeth is the most positive, kind and warm person you will ever meet. Her smile lights up and room and even during this crazy time, she continues to smile, encourage her friends and family and always look on the bright side. She will be attending the University of Tennessee in the fall, majoring in Nursing.
70/78
Kelsi Perry
Ticonderoga High School Class of 2020
71/78
Kris Mullen
Colleyville Heritage High School Had a parade at the school last night to hand out Cap and gowns for their seniors.
72/78
Chris Cook
Riley Cook is part of the 2020 graduating class from Greenhill School in Addison. He played Varsity baseball and football, is an Eagle Scout, and will attend Baylor University in the fall where he will study sports management.
73/78
Jim Holland
After just 3 quick years, Jaylee Holland is graduating from UTA with a B.A. in Biology and a Composite Science teaching certification. She has accepted a position teaching Biology and Anatomy & Physiology in Arlington ISD starting this fall.
74/78
Jim Holland
Jayden Holland is graduating from Arlington Martin High School. He plans to expand on the welding certificates already earned at Arlington ISD’s Career & Tech Center with on-the-job training and additional classes at community college.
75/78
Sue Knight
My grandson Nathan Wilkes senior pics in NYC Corsicana Hight school, Corsicana Texas
76/78
yessenia rosales
Cynthia Rosales, North Dallas high school
77/78
Tammy Mendez
My youngest son Garland High School grad Seth Waldron, he was actively participating in DECA. His plans are to continue working as an essential employee and pursue a career in HVAC.
78/78
Rosa Sandles
Silas Sandles will be graduating from DeSoto High School in the top 20 percent of his class. He has accepted an academic scholarship to Piedmont College in Georgia where he will play tennis and double major in Mass and Sport communication.