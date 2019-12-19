Boy’s Letter to Santa: I Also Want a Very, Very, Very Good Dad

A North Texas boy’s endearing letter to Santa has pulled on the heartstrings of people across the country.

The 7-year-old's letter has captured the attention of many, both in its innocence and its honesty, in expressing the emotions children fleeing domestic violence often encounter as they face a new start.

The letter was signed by a boy named Blake whose mother found it in his backpack in November and shared it with the shelter, Safe Haven of Tarrant County.

In the letter, the boy shared his very personal story with St. Nick.

SafeHaven of Tarrant County

The boy is staying at one of Safe Haven of Tarrant County’s shelters with his mother, along with 72 other children and 46 women.

"It really captures what a lot of children who come to Safe Haven feel," said Emily Hancock, vice president of development. "When they first come to the shelter they’re leaving everything behind that they know. And they’re coming with very little to nothing. They’re scared, they’re nervous.”

At the end of Blake’s two paragraph letter is one more wish.

"I also want a very, very, very good dad. Can you do that too?"

“Knowing that many of the clients we serve don’t have that [good fathers] and then seeing it in paper in a kid’s handwriting is obviously very impactful,” said Hancock.

“He’s a really smart, bright kid and he’s doing great,” said Hancock, of Blake.

Safe Haven has transformed one of their locations into a toy store thanks to the roughly 10,000 donations they received this year.

Mothers like Blake’s will be able to shop freely for their children as they all begin a new life finding freedom and safety.

For more information on Safe Haven call 817-535-6462 or visit: safehaventc.org.