Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas fostering a lifelong love of reading

Summer camps are built differently these days. It’s not just playing outside and eating snacks, but there is real learning going on… but don’t tell the kids!

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas are doing just that.

“At the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, our programs are designed for children between the ages of six to 18,” Juani Valdeapino Gaytan with the organization said. “On any given day at any given time, you can find any of our campers reading.”

It’s not just reading story books, but we’re talking books that also keep kids engaged with several areas including science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Much of the engagement is up to them.

“Members of the Boys and Girls Club have a choice in the types of activities that they engage in. So, from the book that they select to read, or the type of reading activity that they select to engage in,” Gayton said.

They even have theater and drama activities and peer-to-peer buddy reading. She said there are several ways to encourage kids to read in unconventional ways and to bring those ideas for good reading habits back home with them.

She also gave much credit for the reading success through community support. Leaders and organizations believe reading is the foundation of a good school career. There are locations throughout the Dallas area that foster a love of reading during the summer that lasts all year long.