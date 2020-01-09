Boyd ISD Assistant Principal Arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter

The assistant principal for Boyd High School in Wise County was arrested Wednesday night and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The Wise County Messenger reports that 38-year-old Kevin Scott Evans was involved in a hit-and-run crash along Highway 199 in Reno Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Ernest Doniver Medley on the side of the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators put a call out for other agencies to watch for a light-colored pickup that was involved in the crash.

Officers in Springtown quickly spotted a truck about six-miles away from the scene with a passenger-side headlamp missing.

The driver was pulled over and identified as Evans. Springtown officers noted that Evans showed signs of intoxication.

Evans was arrested and charged with the second-degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter. He was booked into the Parker County jail with a bond of $25,000.

The Boyd Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Tami Vardy sent a statement to NBC 5 Thursday afternoon.

"Boyd ISD administrators were made aware this morning that Boyd High School Assistant Principal Kevin Evans was arrested on suspicion of Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle. The incident occurred overnight in Reno, TX The district is cooperating with local authorities. In accordance with district policy, Evans will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

The Boyd ISD website states that Evans has spent 15 years in education. He previously worked as a health science teacher, coach and behavior coordinator. He previously worked in the White Settlement ISD.