14-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Lewisville was a DISD freshman

In the past month, four people drowned in different parts of Lake Lewisville. Three of those incidents happened last week, including the death of a 14-year-old boy who lost his life on Saturday.

Family members of Sebastian Delgado Hernandez said the teen was with family swimming in the lake at Copperas Branch Park in the City of Highland Village on Saturday afternoon.

According to a family member, Hernandez went under and didn't resurface.

The Lewisville Fire Department said a dive team assisted the Highland Village Fire Department after getting the drowning call around 3 p.m. They said the teen was not wearing a life jacket. They recovered his body after 5 p.m.

Hernandez was a freshman at Sunset High School according to Dallas Independent School District.

"As a father of four, it's tragic. Obviously it's very painful, it's unfortunate when it happens. What went through my heart is it you know just the heaviness of heart with the loss of life, it's very unfortunate," said Phil Lozano, City of Highland Village Director of Parks and Recreation.

“Our prayers go out to you [ the family] as a city and I know this is a difficult situation for you. We just pray that you're able to get through this," said Lozano in a heartfelt message for the family.

He said the lake is very different from a pool since the open water is murky and the depth of the bottom of the lake is unknown since it's constantly changing due to erosion.

"The main thing is, especially with young kids is that they're used to seeing their feet and if they can't see it and they go underwater they can get confused on what where’s up and where's down," explained Lozano who suggests people wear life vests regardless of age or swimming abilities.

In February, the city started a new program to provide life vests to the public for free. They're hung up on hooks readily available for anyone to take while swimming or on a watercraft. Lozano said the loaner program is somewhat of an honor system and they've received positive feedback.

"They appreciate it and we check it weekly so if life vests are not returned no big deal, we partner with donors and then we also put our own city money into it because we feel that you know life is very important especially safety here on the water," said Lozano.

In the four drownings this month, no one had on a life jacket.

On Friday a 24-year-old man drowned while swimming in Lake Lewisville in the Little Elm swim beach area. On Sept. 17, Jin Goo Kang, 49, died in the water at Lake Park located at 600 Sandy Beach Rd. in Lewisville. Earlier this month Joshua Lopez, 17, drowned in Lake Lewisville after jumping off the side of a boat to take a swim, but never resurfaced.