Local Boy Scouts Host Garage Sale to Pay for Trip to Swiss Alps

'Tis the season for garage sales in North Texas, and a sale hosted by Boy Scouts in Fort Worth netted #SomethingGood."

The Longhorn Scout Council Troop 17 recently held a massive garage sale at the steps of St. Stephen Presbyterian Church.

Their families were happy to sell a few things, and bargain hunters were ready to cash in.

After a long day that started before dawn, the sale raised more than $5,000. The money will help the Scouts cover expenses for their trip to the Kandersteg International Scout Centre in Kandersteg, Switzerland.

The boys will be in the Swiss Alps this summer for an International Scout Jamboree to earn merit badges towards their goal of Eagle Scout.

"This trip only comes around about every 10 years so the troop is extremely motivated to make this happen," Shosana Thoma-Isgur wrote in an email. Her son was one of the Scouts that organized the garage sale and put in the long hours to see it through until the end.

Thoma-Isgur says if anyone wants to help send Troop 17 to Switzerland, donations are accepted at @Troop17payments on Venmo.