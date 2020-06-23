Dallas

Boy Scout Troop Gets Donation After Camping Trailer Stolen

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's donated new camping gear to Boy Scout Troop 914 after their gear was stolen

By Noelle Walker

Boy Scouts from Troop 914 filed into Bass Pro Shops in Grapevine on Tuesday morning for a surprise that made their summer.

"We are giving you all of this stuff to replace what was taken," store management said as the boys cheered.

In April, someone stole the troop's camping trailer from a church lot in East Dallas, along with all of the camping gear inside.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 22

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus 4 mins ago

Denton, Collin Counties Report 194 New Cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, No Deaths

"Our scouts were devastated, but we knew some good would come from this," Boy Scout Master Howard Dennie said. "Never give up, never quit, and if you work hard, you will be blessed. You will be rewarded."

The donation from Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops included $11,000 worth of camping gear, from tables to tents, sleeping bags to stoves, and everything in between. The Scouts also received a $4,000 voucher to fill in the gaps. All of it was paid for by the store's Outdoor Fund, which customers contribute to by rounding up their purchase price.

"When we first lost our trailer I was disappointed, but I never saw the negativity," Jalen Wells said. "Just grateful that we have people that can help us," Jordan Dupree said.

Troop 914 plans to go camping this winter with their new gear. They started a GoFundMe Page to raise money.

"Now I feel like our next camping adventure will be one of our best," Eagle Scout Howard Dennie lll said.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us