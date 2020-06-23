Boy Scout Troop Gets Donation After Camping Trailer Stolen

Boy Scouts from Troop 914 filed into Bass Pro Shops in Grapevine on Tuesday morning for a surprise that made their summer.

"We are giving you all of this stuff to replace what was taken," store management said as the boys cheered.

In April, someone stole the troop's camping trailer from a church lot in East Dallas, along with all of the camping gear inside.

"Our scouts were devastated, but we knew some good would come from this," Boy Scout Master Howard Dennie said. "Never give up, never quit, and if you work hard, you will be blessed. You will be rewarded."

The donation from Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops included $11,000 worth of camping gear, from tables to tents, sleeping bags to stoves, and everything in between. The Scouts also received a $4,000 voucher to fill in the gaps. All of it was paid for by the store's Outdoor Fund, which customers contribute to by rounding up their purchase price.

"When we first lost our trailer I was disappointed, but I never saw the negativity," Jalen Wells said. "Just grateful that we have people that can help us," Jordan Dupree said.

Troop 914 plans to go camping this winter with their new gear. They started a GoFundMe Page to raise money.

"Now I feel like our next camping adventure will be one of our best," Eagle Scout Howard Dennie lll said.