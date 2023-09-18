Boy killed, five injured when ATV, pickup crash near Waxahachie Sunday

A boy is dead and five other people are being treated in area hospitals after a crash between an ATV and a pickup truck near Waxahachie Sunday evening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 16-year-old driving a 2008 Polaris ATV with three passengers, ages 14, 14, and 12, was headed westbound on Boz Road, about 7 miles west of Waxahachie in Ellis County, just after 7 p.m.

The DPS said a 70-year-old man from Red Oak and his passenger, a 70-year-old woman, were driving in a 2019 Ford Ranger headed northbound on Greathouse Road.

Investigators said the ATV failed to stop at the intersection and the truck, which DPS said had the right of way, struck the side of the ATV.

The DPS said a 12-year-old boy, identified by the DPS as Wyatt Randle, did not survive the crash.

The 16-year-old driver of the ATV was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Dallas in an unknown condition. One of the 14-year-old passengers was taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas while the other two passengers were taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth.

The driver and occupant of the pickup truck, who were both wearing seat belts, were taken to Baylor, Scott and White Hospital in Waxahachie in unknown conditions.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.