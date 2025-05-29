Frisco neighbors shaken after coyote chases boy, attacks girl

Neighbors in a Frisco neighborhood said they are on edge after two children encountered a coyote. The sightings were reported around Lacy Lane and Tall Timbers Trail, not far from the Coit and El Dorado intersection. Witnesses described the coyotes as “aggressive.”

Rakesh Mohapatra said his son was chased by a coyote Monday afternoon.

“By God’s grace, he was not harmed,” Mohapatra said.

Mohapatra said his son was across the street at his friend’s house. The doorbell camera video shows the young boy wearing a green T-shirt sitting in a blue chair on the porch.

A small rabbit darts behind the child. About five seconds later, a coyote is seen walking onto the front yard of the home. The coyote stops, and the child does not move or make any noise.

However, the coyote turns toward the child and begins to approach him. The child immediately jumps up from the chair and eventually runs across the yard, screaming. The coyote continues to chase the child across the street. The child sprints into his home, and the coyote finally turns around and leaves.

“He came running, screaming,” Mohapatra said. “I was having my lunch and opened the door. I saw he’s running, and there’s a dog-like creature behind him.”

According to Frisco police, it was just after 4 p.m. Monday that a coyote attack was reported. However, this incident involved an 8-year-old girl and her mother.

“The 8-year-old daughter was walking ahead of her mother and was attacked by a coyote,” police said in a press release Wednesday afternoon. “She suffered non-life-threatening injuries to include scratches and a bite. The mother was able to quickly chase the coyote away without further incident.”

Ali Sheikh lives in the Lexington Park community. He said he looked out his window after he heard someone screaming.

“I heard a girl just screaming and yelling and crying like really loud,” Sheikh said. “So, I turned around, and I saw her run down the street past my house. And then about 10 to 15 seconds after that, I saw the coyote going after her.”

He said the child’s mom tried to scare off the animal.

“She threw one of the little lights from the front yard at the coyote, and it scared it away,” Sheikh said.

Kalyan Jillelamudi said he knows the victim and her mother.

“My friend's daughter-- she was supposed to come here and play with my daughter,” Jillelamudi said. “We were waiting. Actually, it took a longer time. It's just a three-minute walk from their house. It was more than 20 minutes, 30 minutes, that we didn't hear anything from her.”

Once he called the family, Jillelamudi learned the child had been attacked by a coyote.

“When she entered the Tall Timbers Lane-- the coyote all of a sudden-- she attacked the girl,” Jillelamudi said. The parents told him the young girl’s leg was bit by the coyote. “Then, somehow, the girl kicked the coyote, both fell on the grass, and the girl tried to run away from the coyote towards her mother.”

Jillelamudi and other neighbors said it is not uncommon to see coyotes in their neighborhood.

“We also see them at night quite regularly,” he said. “Most of them are not aggressive… You don’t normally see them during the day, though. Very unusual that this happened.”

Neighbors said they’re thankful authorities removed three coyotes from the area to have them tested.

“Frisco Animal Services officers, with the assistance of representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture Texas Wildlife Services Program, responded to investigate the incident,” police said. “As a part of that investigation, and in accordance with the department’s Urban Wildlife Management Plan, they were able to locate and remove three coyotes from that neighborhood in the early morning hours on May 28, 2025. The animals were sent for testing.”

Still, neighbors said they are being cautious and extra vigilant of their surroundings.

“We are scared for sure, like all our community are scared. And we were thinking like we don't want to go out or leave our kids alone,” Jillelamudi said. “Even though it's the next lane, we want to be very careful. So, it was a scary incident for sure.”

Authorities have not confirmed if the coyote seen in the Ring video chasing the young boy is the same coyote that attacked the young girl.

Frisco residents are encouraged to use the following guidelines to avoid interaction with an aggressive coyote:

While walking or jogging, consider carrying something that makes a loud noise to scare off an animal, such as an air horn or whistle.

If you walk small animals, ensure they are on a leash.

Do not allow domesticated animals to roam free outdoors.

Do not approach or feed wildlife, and keep trash in a secure container.

Anyone who observes what appears to be an aggressive animal should contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010 or call 911.