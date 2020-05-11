Boy, 6, Found Tied Up in Shed Behind Dallas Home

Two people are in custody after a 6-year-old boy was found tied up in a shed in Dallas late Sunday night, police say.

Dallas police have not released much information in the ongoing investigation, but said officers found the child tied up in a shed behind a home on the 1000 block of Coston Drive in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood and that two people were taken into custody at about 11:30 p.m.

Officials have not said why the child was restrained in the shed, nor have they released the names of those taken into custody or their relationship to the child.

The child's condition, also, is not known.

