Boy, 6, Found Locked in Shed Behind Dallas Home

Two people are in custody after a 6-year-old boy was found locked in a shed in Dallas late Sunday night, police say.

Dallas police have not released much information in the ongoing investigation, but said officers found the child in a shed behind a home on the 1000 block of Coston Drive in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood and that two people were taken into custody at about 11:30 p.m.

Texas Child Protective Services told NBC 5 Monday afternoon that three children, two boys ages 4 and 6 and a 7-year-old girl, were removed from the home earlier in the day and placed in foster care. Specific details about the investigation and any prior contact the family may have had with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are kept confidential.

Officials have not said why the child was in the shed, nor have they released the names of those taken into custody or their relationship to the child.

The child's condition, also, is not known.

