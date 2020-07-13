Boy, 13, Driving Car in Grand Prairie Strikes Pedestrians, Killing 1

Grand Prairie

Police in Grand Prairie say a 13-year-old boy was driving a vehicle that struck three adults and two children, killing one of the adults.

Grand Prairie police said the teen was driving the sedan Sunday night without his parents' consent when he hit the people.

Police said two women and a man were pushing a 1-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl in strollers when they were all hit on a highway frontage road.

Police said the teen did not see the pedestrians walking in the same direction he was traveling.

Maria Hernandez-Gonzalez, 52, died at the scene. She was the legal guardian of the 1-year-old boy.

The two toddlers and the two other adults were taken to Dallas hospitals with injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said.

