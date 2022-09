A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car.

Police said the suffered an injury to his ankle and was hospitalized.

The driver who hit the child left the scene. Police have not provided a description of the vehicle.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.