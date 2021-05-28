markets

Box CEO Says He'd Consider a Sale of the Company Amid Feud With Activist Investor Starboard

By Josh Lipton, CNBC

Dan Edblom | CNBC

Box CEO Aaron Levie sat down with CNBC's Josh Lipton this week to talk about the company's feud with activist investor Starboard Value. Starboard has made several accusations against Box, claiming the cloud company is underperforming.

In the interview, Levie discusses his plans to return value to shareholders and says he'd be open to selling the company if it made sense to do so. He also highlights Box's latest quarterly results to show the company is performing well, despite Starboard's claims.

Watch the video above to hear highlights from the interview and Levie's thoughts on the activist shareholder battle within his company.

