Booking footage released of man charged in kidnapping, assault of 7-year-old

The man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a child is off the streets and facing several felony charges.

NBC 5 obtained footage of 41-year-old Leonard Lamar Neal being booked into the Dallas County jail. There’s a sigh of relief in the Oak Cliff community where he committed the crimes.

In the footage, Neal is seen wearing a yellow jumpsuit, slouched down in a wheelchair as he's being booked in a Dallas County jail. Neal faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police said he's responsible for the June 11 abduction of two children in Oak Cliff.

On the day of the kidnapping, Neal soon let one of the children go while taking off with the second child and holding her for several hours, before letting that child go as well.

The case prompted an Amber Alert and placed Neal on the state’s most wanted list, while photos of his mugshot and vehicle circulated the news.

The footage of officers booking this week Neal comes days after Dallas Police and U.S. Marshals took him into custody at a DART station in Dallas. Aerial footage near Polk Street and Camp Wisdom captures officers surrounding the station after responding to calls that a man was harming himself.

As officers approached, Neal caused injury to himself, according to police. Officers were able to take him into custody and officers called for Dallas Fire and Rescue. DFR responded and took Neal to a local hospital in critical condition. Once he recovered, he was transported to jail.

Back in the neighborhood where the kidnapping took place, residents told NBC 5 they're thankful Neal was caught.

A woman who's lived in the area for years didn't want to be identified but said the entire ordeal is unimaginable.

“I have kids and grandkids and I'm scared to walk away from them or even turn around to grab something because it's scary that somebody could take them,” she said. “But I'm really glad they caught him and he's off the streets.”

The children were returned to their family. A spokesperson for the family and victims told NBC 5 they have a difficult road ahead to recovery.

Neal is in jail under two $500,000 and a $100,000 bond.