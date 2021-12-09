Bonton Farms to Announce Expansion Plan, Fundraising Effort

Thursday, the Bonton Farms Project in South Dallas is expected to announce plans to expand outreach efforts to revitalize the community.

Project Gamechanger aims “to disrupt systemic inequities and transform Bonton with residents leading the effort.”

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Bonton, which already offers fresh produce in a food desert and jobs in a sluggish economic landscape, will launch a massive fundraising effort to expand efforts.

According to the Dallas Morning News, they hope to raise $11.6 million which could lead to a new health and wellness center, a financial institution and more than 40 affordable housing units.