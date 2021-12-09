Dallas

Bonton Farms to Announce Expansion Plan, Fundraising Effort

Project Gamechanger aims “to disrupt systemic inequities and transform Bonton with residents leading the effort”

By Larry Collins

NBC 5 News

Thursday, the Bonton Farms Project in South Dallas is expected to announce plans to expand outreach efforts to revitalize the community.

Bonton, which already offers fresh produce in a food desert and jobs in a sluggish economic landscape, will launch a massive fundraising effort to expand efforts.

According to the Dallas Morning News, they hope to raise $11.6 million which could lead to a new health and wellness center, a financial institution and more than 40 affordable housing units.

This article tagged under:

Dallassouth dallasfood desertbonton farms
