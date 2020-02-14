Bond Reduction Denied for Former Priest Charged With Child Sex

Former priest Richard Thomas Brown's request for a reduction in his bond was denied by a Dallas County judge Friday.

Brown, 78, is on the Dallas Diocese's list of priests credibly accused of sexually assaulting children. He was charged earlier this month with child sex abuse and booked into the Dallas County Jail.

Brown's bond, as of Friday, remains at $100,000.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained last month, Brown admitted to police that he was sexually attracted to young girls. The document details the allegations of just one victim, but also details interviews detectives had with Brown.

The affidavit said Brown, who served in at least four parishes beginning in the 1980s, admitted to sexually abusing multiple children in North Texas. Brown told detectives that the Diocese of Dallas "knew about sexual abuse allegations against him in 1987."

Brown said the Diocese responded by moving him to a different church and that years later another priest caught him with a victim and again, he was sent to another church.

At one point the Diocese sent Brown for psychological evaluation after an allegation was made against him. A psychologist wrote in 1994 it was his opinion was that Brown, "had a long history of pedophilic behavior."