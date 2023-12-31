Bomb squad called in after grenade found in White Settlement home

Residents of a White Settlement neighborhood were forced to leave their homes Sunday afternoon after a homeowner found an old-school hand grenade inside their home.

According to the White Settlement Police Department, a home in the 9000 block of Lanham Street was being renovated when the new owner found the "older-style" grenade.

We are responding with W.S. fire and @FortWorthFire Investigations Section on a home that was being renovated and the new owner found what is believed to be a military-style hand grenade. Out of an abundance of caution, we have closed the immediate area of 9200 block of Lanham… pic.twitter.com/zItmWi9WLY — Christopher Cook (@cooktx) December 31, 2023

Police said nearby homes were evacuated out of caution while the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson & Bomb Squad inspected the device to render it safe.

Officials said after further assessment, the bomb squad learned the grenade did not contain any explosive material inside.

Images received once the Fort Worth Fire Department determined that the device did not contain explosive material. The scene is now safe and residents will be allowed back into the neighborhood. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/ofrrFGXuer — Christopher Cook (@cooktx) December 31, 2023

Residents were able to return to their homes, and the scene was cleared.