Bold Burglar Steals Purse From Occupied Vehicle, Police Say

A North Texas mom has a warning after a bold burglar stole her purse from her vehicle with her 5-year-old daughter still inside.



It happened at a Costco on Central Expressway and Churchill Way.

Kelly Xu said she strapped her daughter into their SUV, placed her purse in the front seat, then returned a shopping cart.

Within seconds, she said a burglar opened the front door and grabbed the purse.



"It's a mom's worst nightmare.," Xu said.



Plano police detectives said they saw it happen.



The suspect, 26-year-old Terren Flowers, was under surveillance for similar crimes in Plano and Frisco.



Flowers is now in jail, and no one was hurt.