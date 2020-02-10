Plano

Bold Burglar Steals Purse From Occupied Vehicle, Police Say

Plano police say a burglar stole a purse from a vehicle with a child inside

By Meredith Yeomans

A North Texas mom has a warning after a bold burglar stole her purse from her vehicle with her 5-year-old daughter still inside.

It happened at a Costco on Central Expressway and Churchill Way.

Kelly Xu said she strapped her daughter into their SUV, placed her purse in the front seat, then returned a shopping cart.

Within seconds, she said a burglar opened the front door and grabbed the purse.

"It's a mom's worst nightmare.," Xu said.

Plano police detectives said they saw it happen.

The suspect, 26-year-old Terren Flowers, was under surveillance for similar crimes in Plano and Frisco.

Flowers is now in jail, and no one was hurt.

