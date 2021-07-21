Around 1,569 homeowners in Hood County are being urged to boil their water before consumption.

Monarch Utilities issued a boil water notice Wednesday due to a water outage.

The private water company services the Oak Trail Shores neighborhood, as well as nearby Arrowhead Shores and Lake Granbury Harbor.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required Wednesday's boil water notice "due to a water outage," according to a press release from Monarch.

In 2018, Oak Trail Shores residents said their water service has been unreliable for years after boil water notices were issued for five times in the past year.

At the time, the TCEQ said an investigation was underway underway into complaints about low water pressure in the neighborhood -- but not water quality.

The Oak Trail Shores neighborhood is in an unincorporated area of Hood County near Granbury.

Monarch Utilities also issued a boil water notice for the neighborhood during power outages in February's winter storms.

The company said it would issue a notice when the boil water notice is no longer in effect but did not say how long it estimated the boil water notice would last.

In all cases where a boil water notice has been issued, you should boil the water for consumption but also for brushing teeth and washing hands. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria that could exist in the water.

Water for Drinking or Preparing Food

Bring the water to a vigorous, rolling boil for five minutes and then allow it to cool before using. Boil tap water even if it's filtered.

You can boil water and then store it in the refrigerator for later use.

You can also substitute bottled water if available.

Do not use any water from an appliance connected to the water line, such as filtration systems or ice and water from a refrigerator.

Other Uses of Water: