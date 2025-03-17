Lake Lewisville

Body recovered from Lake Lewisville after fatal kayaking incident, police say

By Lauren Harper

LAKE LEWISVILLE PARKS
NBC 5 News

One man is dead after a kayaking-related incident on Lake Lewisville over the weekend, according to police.

Texas Game Wardens for Denton County responded to reports of an incident on Lake Lewisville at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said the 29-year-old victim's body was recovered wearing a life jacket. He was pronounced dead and taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police did not release the victim's identity or official cause of death. No additional information is available at this time.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Denton County Sheriff's Office, the Lake Dallas Police Department, the Lake Cities Fire Department and the Lewisville Fire Department assisted in the response.

This article tagged under:

Lake LewisvilleLewisville
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us