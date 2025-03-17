One man is dead after a kayaking-related incident on Lake Lewisville over the weekend, according to police.

Texas Game Wardens for Denton County responded to reports of an incident on Lake Lewisville at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said the 29-year-old victim's body was recovered wearing a life jacket. He was pronounced dead and taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police did not release the victim's identity or official cause of death. No additional information is available at this time.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Denton County Sheriff's Office, the Lake Dallas Police Department, the Lake Cities Fire Department and the Lewisville Fire Department assisted in the response.