Denton County

Body recovered after young man drowns in Ray Roberts Lake

The drowning victim's identity was revealed by the Denton County Medical Examiner's Officer a day after the incident

By De'Anthony Taylor

A body was recovered after a young man drowned at the Ray Roberts Lake State Park in North Texas this weekend.

The body of Javier Torres, 20, was discovered in the lake around 8 p.m. Saturday after a search and rescue effort, according to the Lewisville Fire Department.

Authorities arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a drowning at the swim beach, Isle du Bois. The Denton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Torres' identity on Sunday. He resided in Crowley.

Emergency personnel stated that responders from the Pilot Point Police and Fire Department, Texas State Park Police, Texas Game Wardens, and the Lewisville Fire Department Dive Team assisted with the search for Torres' body.

