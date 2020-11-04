Body of Possible Drowning Victim Found in Duncanville Pond

A body was found in the Lakeside Park pond by the Grand Prairie Public Safety dive team on Wednesday morning.

Officials said Duncanville Police and Fire Department personnel responded to a call regarding a possible drowning at Lakeside Park on Tuesday.

Two Duncanville police officers arrived at the pond and began a search for a person described as a 50 or 60-year-old man who reportedly waded into the water, officials said.

Police said witnesses informed officers that after entering the pond and beginning to swim, the man started to struggle and went under water.

Police said at lease one citizen also entered the pond and attempted to locate the man but was unable to do so.

The Duncanville Fire Department arrived on the scene and requested the assistance of the Grand Prairie Public Safety dive team to help with the search.

The Cedar Hill Fire Department's drone pilot also responded to the scene and provided an aerial search of the pond.

The search was suspended at approximately 6:15 p.m. due to decreased visibility after nightfall, but officials resumed the search on Wednesday morning.

A body was recovered from the pond just after 9:00 a.m., officials said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body and the individual has not been identified at this time.

Officials said the incident is under investigation.