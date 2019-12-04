Body of North Texas Man Found in South-Central Wyoming

The body of a 51-year-old man from The Colony was found by searchers in south-central Wyoming

By Associated Press

20190101 New Crime Scene Tape

Searchers have found the body of a 51-year-old Texas man who went missing after his truck caught fire in south-central Wyoming.

KTWO-AM reports that authorities say Gerry Slusher's vehicle caught fire on Wyoming 70 near the Colorado-Wyoming border on Nov. 25 and he got lost after leaving the vehicle.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office in Wyoming says Slusher initially was able to contact searchers, providing several different GPS coordinates. They found his body about 10:30 a.m. Nov. 26 in a deep ravine about a mile and a half (2.4 kilometers) from his vehicle.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 37 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 50 mins ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

A preliminary investigation determined that Slusher died from exposure.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, Slusher was from The Colony in Denton County.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated Slusher was 52. He was 51 years old.

Copyright A
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us