Cedar Hill

Body of Missing Man Found at Cedar Hill Pond Identified

Medical Examiners positively identify the body as Jorian Caldwell, a man last seen in November

By Logan McElroy

The body of a man pulled from a Cedar Hill pond last November has been positively identified as Jorian Caldwell, a 22-year-old man declared missing around the same time.

Cedar Hill police said Wednesday that the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the identification and that after finding no signs of internal or external injuries to Caldwell's body they ruled his cause of death to be an accidental drowning.

Caldwell was reported missing at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 13 after being last seen walking along the 1700 block of Mansfield Road at about 4 a.m. that morning.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

covid-19 vaccine 46 mins ago

Walgreens to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine in 15 More States Through Federal Program

Investigators searched the area by air and by ground, on foot with dogs, and on the water, but were unable to locate the missing man.

Just over a week later, at about 7 a.m. on Nov. 21, police recovered a body from a pond located on the 1600 block of West Belt Line Road. The remains matched Caldwell's physical description, including his clothing, but a positive identification could not be confirmed at that time.

With the release of the medical examiner's report indicating there was no sign of foul play, police are expected to close the investigation into his death.

This article tagged under:

Cedar HillDallas County Medical Examiner's Officemissing personclear alertJorian Caldwell
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us