Body of Missing Man Found at Cedar Hill Pond Identified

The body of a man pulled from a Cedar Hill pond last November has been positively identified as Jorian Caldwell, a 22-year-old man declared missing around the same time.

Cedar Hill police said Wednesday that the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the identification and that after finding no signs of internal or external injuries to Caldwell's body they ruled his cause of death to be an accidental drowning.

Caldwell was reported missing at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 13 after being last seen walking along the 1700 block of Mansfield Road at about 4 a.m. that morning.

Investigators searched the area by air and by ground, on foot with dogs, and on the water, but were unable to locate the missing man.

Just over a week later, at about 7 a.m. on Nov. 21, police recovered a body from a pond located on the 1600 block of West Belt Line Road. The remains matched Caldwell's physical description, including his clothing, but a positive identification could not be confirmed at that time.

With the release of the medical examiner's report indicating there was no sign of foul play, police are expected to close the investigation into his death.