Body of Missing Duncanville Woman Identified: Police

Dallas Police announced Thursday that the body of a missing woman last seen Friday, April 15 has been identified.

On Wednesday, April 20 at 2:32 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a call regarding a body found located at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive.

Once they arrived, officers found a body wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of the street and quickly began their investigation to identify the victim.

Officials with the Medical Examiner's office identified the body as 54-year-old Juanita Rodriguez and classified her cause of death as homicide by gunshot wound.

Rodriguez was reported missing to Duncanville officers by her family on Saturday, April 16 after she left her house and had not returned.

According to the victim's family, it was not uncommon for her to leave her home and not return for days at a time.

However, once Rodriguez did not show up for work on Apr. 18 and 19, she was filed as a missing person by police.

In addition to the report, Duncanville PD was informed that the woman's car was found abandoned on Navy Avenue by Dallas Police.

Duncanville PD said the motive is unknown and the case is under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214 671-3623.