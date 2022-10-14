Body of Missing Cooke County Man Found Under a Tree

The body of a missing man was found Thursday in Cooke County.

According to the Cooke County Sheriff's Office Keith Edward Glover was reported missing on Oct. 12 after his family said he'd not been in touch for nearly a week.

At about 10 a.m. Thursday, Gainesville Police notified the sheriff's department that a body had been found under a tree along Weaver Street in an area known as Cooper's Crossing.

Officials said the man had been dead for several days and that a positive identification would be made by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Dallas County ME said preliminary information indicates the body was Glover. While the final autopsy results are not yet available , investigators do not suspect foul play.