Body of Missing 5-Year-Old Child Found in Neighbor's Pool: Cedar Hill Police

An investigation is underway after the body of a missing 5-year-old child was found in a neighbor's pool Monday, Cedar Hill police say.

Cedar Hill police said officers were dispatched at about 3:12 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a missing child along the 100 block of Hunter Street.

Police said Tuesday that as officers searched the area for the child they noticed security cameras on a neighbor's house. The officers were able to review the video which showed the child headed toward a backyard.

The backyard was searched and the child was found in the pool, police said. The identity and gender of the child have not yet been released.

Investigators said that the child's drowning appears to be a tragic accident.

The investigation into the child's death is ongoing and is being done with the assistance of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.