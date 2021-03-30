Cedar Hill

Body of Missing 5-Year-Old Child Found in Neighbor's Pool: Cedar Hill Police

Home surveillance video showed the child walking into neighbor's backyard

cedar hill police car

An investigation is underway after the body of a missing 5-year-old child was found in a neighbor's pool Monday, Cedar Hill police say.

Cedar Hill police said officers were dispatched at about 3:12 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a missing child along the 100 block of Hunter Street.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Tuesday that as officers searched the area for the child they noticed security cameras on a neighbor's house. The officers were able to review the video which showed the child headed toward a backyard.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

abortion 15 mins ago

7 Abortion-Related, ‘Heartbeat' Bills Preliminarily Approved by Texas Senate

The backyard was searched and the child was found in the pool, police said. The identity and gender of the child have not yet been released.

Investigators said that the child's drowning appears to be a tragic accident.

The investigation into the child's death is ongoing and is being done with the assistance of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

This article tagged under:

Cedar HilldrowningCedar Hill policechild drowning
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us