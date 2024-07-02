Body of man pulled from Trinity River

Fort Worth police are investigating the death of a man who was found floating in the Trinity River Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the scene around 7:14 a.m.
Homicide detectives have been notified and the investigation into this matter is ongoing.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the manner and cause of death, as well as the identity of the deceased once the next of kin have been notified.
