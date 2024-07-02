Fort Worth

Body of man pulled from Trinity River

Reports of a man floating in the river came in Tuesday morning

By Dominga Gutierrez

Fort Worth police are investigating the death of a man who was found floating in the Trinity River Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the scene around 7:14 a.m.

Homicide detectives have been notified and the investigation into this matter is ongoing.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the manner and cause of death, as well as the identity of the deceased once the next of kin have been notified.

