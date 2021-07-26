Body of Fort Worth Man Found in River Near Panther Island Pavilion

The body of a Fort Worth man was found in a river near Panther Island Pavilion on Sunday.

The Fort Worth Fire Department, Fort Worth Police Department, and MedStar responded to 209 Viola Street in response to a reported drowning, officials said.

According to Fort Worth officials, the incident was reported by a bystander who informed officers that there was someone in the river.

Fort Worth officials said when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a the body of a man in the water.

Fort Worth Fire Department personnel recovered the body, identified as 43-year-old William Walter Makarwich, from the river.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, Makarwich died on Friday, July 23.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said Makarwich's death was accidental, and his cause of death was determined to be drowning.

