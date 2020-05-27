Body of 19-Year-Old Lewisville Man Located at Lake Texoma

Authorities located the body of a Lewisville 19-year-old man Wednesday near the bank of Lake Texoma, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Julian "JJ" Olley was found just after 12 p.m. Wednesday south of the Roosevelt Memorial Bridge, north of the Texas-Oklahoma border.

Olley had last been seen early Monday at the Catfish Bay entrance to the lake, authorities said.

The Oklahoma state medical examiner will determine Olley's cause of death.