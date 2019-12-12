Dallas

Body of 18-Year-Old Found Under Bridge on Westmoreland Road

According to the Dallas Police Department, the man died from apparent homicidal violence

By Hannah Jones

The body of an 18-year-old man has been found under a bridge in Dallas, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, a passerby observed the body of the victim, Jacob Eubank, under a bridge at 4200 North Westmoreland Road at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead from apparent homicidal violence, police said.

The Dallas Police Homicide Unit and the Dallas County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Heathcote with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4310 or at nathan.heathcote@dallascityhall.com. Those with information should reference Case No. 247392-2019.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to arrests and indictments in this case. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 214-373-8477.

