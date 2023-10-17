Body found outside Mesquite ISD elementary school in Balch Springs

The body of a black male was found outside an elementary school in Balch Springs early Tuesday morning.

According to Balch Springs Police, at about 7:40 a.m. a deceased person was found in a grassy area near some trees in front of Gray Elementary School along the 3500 block of Pioneer Road.

Concerned parents and passersby attempted CPR, but when first responders arrived they declared the person deceased. The person's age has not been confirmed, but Mesquite ISD said the person was not a student or member of the staff and that there were no safety concerns for the campus.

While the investigation was underway Tuesday morning, crime scene tape was used to cordon off an area on the building's west side between the school's sign and the entrance to the parking lot.

Police have not released any details about the condition of the body or whether the death was caused by a medical issue or another cause. Police, however, did confirm to NBC 5 that they do not suspect foul play and that it looked like whatever happened to the person happened overnight.

DEVELOPING: @BalchSpringsPD is investigating a deceased person found in grassy area on school property of Gray Elem. Mesquite ISD officials say it does not involve any students/staff & there are no safety concerns for the campus. Waiting for more info from police. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/x9bswsdmQ8 — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) October 17, 2023

Investigators are looking at security video from the area to see if they can get a better idea about what took place.

Mesquite ISD confirmed the school was placed on a hold Tuesday while police conducted the investigation outside the school. The students were told to remain in their classrooms and keep the hallways clear. The hold was called off after the crime scene tape was removed and investigators were done outside of the school.

The school is a Mesquite ISD campus in the Balch Springs city limits.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.