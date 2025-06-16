Body found on Eagle Mountain Lake amid search for missing boater

A man's body recovered from Eagle Mountain Lake over the weekend may be an Azle man missing since June 11.

At about 7 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement officers working at the lake found the body of a man near Pelican Island.

The body was sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office for identification, but police believe he could be an Azle man last seen on the dock at Augie's Sunset Cafe and Marina at Twin Points Park at about 1:30 a.m. on June 11.

When the man never returned home last Wednesday, Tarrant Regional Water District officers went to the park and found his truck and trailer. The man's boat was still on the lake, but there was no sign of him.

Investigators said on June 10, at about 7:45 p.m., the man texted a friend about fishing plans. Surveillance footage showed the man entering Twin Peaks Park alone at about 8:10 p.m. with his boat and trailer. Investigators also said the man's phone last pinged near Augie's.

Officials said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's disappearance is ongoing. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are assisting in the investigation.