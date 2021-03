The body of a man found Saturday on the shoreline of the Trinity River has been identified as Eric Joubert, a 34-year-old Arlington man.

According to Irving police, Joubert's body was found shortly before noon Saturday by people canoeing near the Irving Golf Club.

Joubert was reported missing on Feb. 5.

The investigation into Joubert's death is ongoing, but police said originally that they do not expect foul play in the man's death.