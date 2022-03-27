Body Found in South Dallas Levy: Police

Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered near the Trinity River on Saturday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1228 Rock Island Street regarding a body found in the levy.

Police said when officers arrived, they could see down the embankment into the levy and saw the individual's body lying face down, partially in the water.

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and confirmed the individual was dead, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, the victim is an unknown male who appeared to be in his 50s.

Police said the victim suffered a stab wound to his upper torso and appeared to have been beaten in the face.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Homicide Detective Brewster Billings at 214-671-3083 or by email at brewster.billings@dallascityhall.com.