Body Found in Lake Lavon After Hours of Searching, Authorities Say

Divers recovered the body of an adult man who fell into Lake Lavon after hours of searching that began Monday afternoon.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, Collin County Sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to 9300 Farm-to-Market Road 3286, where a witness said a bicyclist hit the side of the bridge, fell over the railing into the lake and failed to surface from the water below.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dive teams from the Sheriff's Office and Wylie Fire Department began rescue operations immediately, authorities said, but after searching for several hours, the search was postponed due to "high winds, lightning and approaching rainstorms."

Tuesday morning, divers continued the search and recovered the body of an adult man at approximately 10:00 a.m.

The body was released to the Collin County's Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification, authorities said.