The body of a man was found in Lake Carolyn Friday morning, officials say.

According to Irving PD, officers responded to a call around 8:00 a.m. where they pulled the man from the Las Colinas lake.

The cause of death is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said the body was taken to the morgue by the Dallas Medical Examiner and will release the man's identity once the next of kin have been notified.

There are no further details.