Body Discovered Near White Rock Lake, Second Found in Two Weeks

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials have found a body in White Rock Lake less than two weeks after recovering another body.

Officials said the body was found near the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

The first body, found on Friday, March 25, was discovered near the lake's spillway by a person walking on the trail.

The body, which appeared to be a male in his 50s, was face down in the water and appeared to have stab wounds to his upper torso. The man also appeared to have been beaten in his face.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The identities of the bodies, as well as other details about the events preceding their discovery, have not been released.