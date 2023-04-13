Bodies of Two Men Missing in Trinity River in Dallas Found

A second body has been recovered in the area where two young men disappeared into the Trinity River in Dallas on April 9, authorities say.

Telemundo Dallas confirmed the body of Juan Rubén Chel Botzoc, 21, was recovered on April 13. Crews continued to search for the second man, 18-year-old Edyn Osvaldo Yat Choc. A second body was found late on April 14 according to the Dallas Police Department.

The two men, both immigrants from Guatemala, were washing a barbecue in the water at a park located in the 1600 block of California Crossing Road when they disappeared into the water, relatives told Telemundo Dallas.

The first body was found at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday 100 yards south of a small dam. The family, who have been present at the scene and helping authorities with the search, helped identify the body.

The second body was found just before 10 p.m. in the Trinity River about a quarter mile from the spillway according to the Dallas Police Department. The Medical Examiner will properly identify the body.

The search area was east of Lake Carolyn and Champion Trail near three parks -- Paws Colinas Dog Park in Irving and California Crossing Park and LB Houston Nature Trails in Dallas.