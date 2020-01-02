Bobcat Found With Dart in Eye Healing Well

A female bobcat who was found injured in a Frisco neighborhood in December with a dart shot into her eye is on the mend as police continue to search for leads on who did this to her.

The bobcat kitten, since named Miracle, underwent surgery on Christmas Eve to have the dart removed and has been recovering. Tricia Tate, who found the injured bobcat, says that Miracle has been eating well and has been gaining weight since the surgery.

“She is weary of people which honestly I can’t blame her, but her eye is healing well,” Tate said.

Miracle may still have her vision, but it is still too early to tell, Tate said.

The reward was increased to $500 for information leading to the arrest.

“The Frisco neighborhoods have been so helpful in trying to find out who did this, the community has come together showing compassion, empathy and love for the wild animals that keep our neighborhoods free from mice, rats, bunnies and vermin,” Tate said.

A second bobcat kitten was also spotted by Tate with a dart in its hind leg. Tate and her family looked for that kitten, but couldn't find it.

In December, Tate says she first noticed the bobcats, a mother and three kittens, near her Griffin Park home.

They all appeared healthy when she recorded video of them hopping on her backyard fence. But about an hour later, Tate saw one kitten again, sitting under her trampoline with a dart stuck in its hind leg. She saw the kitten with the dart in its eye.

“This was malicious, it was vicious. and it was something that needs to be stopped,” Tate said.

Donations were being collected to help cover the cost of veterinarian bills. Click here to donate to Crosstimbers Ranch Wildlife Center.