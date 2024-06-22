Plano

Bobcat encounter caught on camera in Plano

The bobcat is seen sneaking up on a small dog

By Meredith Yeomans

Urban bobcat sightings can be common in parts of north Texas, particularly in Collin County.

They’re typically no cause for concern.

Leighann Ricks, of Frisco, says a bobcat and her four kittens have become daily visitors in her backyard. She has the pictures, pawprints and path under her shed to prove it.

“She's very protective,” said Ricks.

But so is Ricks of Buster, her 8-year-old poodle chihuahua mix.

“If he's out here, we're out here with him,” said Ricks.

Bobcats mostly eat rabbits, squirrels and rodents but may prey on small pets, too.

A heart-pounding video recorded in a Plano backyard shows a bobcat sneak up behind Boots, a 10-year-old yorkie and best friend to 9-year-old Ben.

“Boots means a lot. More than anything,” said Ben.

Ben's mom Jennifer let Boots outside while she made coffee early Tuesday morning when out of the corner of her eye, she says she was the bobcat.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that's a big bobcat’ and I couldn't my eyes,” said Jennifer. “I just went into mommy protective mode.”

In the video, the bobcat startles Boots then takes a couple of swipes at the dog.

“It was spooky,” said Jennifer. “It was like being in National Geographic,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer starts screaming and banging the door, the bobcat darts and so does Boots but moments later, he runs back inside.

Karin Saucedo is a wildlife conservation photographer who says new development is causing bobcat habitats to shrink.  

“Coexistence is crucial,” said Saucedo. “They're not going anywhere. Even if we got rid of them, there's another one that's going to take its place so trapping and removing them is not an option.”

Saucedo says small pets should always be attended outside.

“Be careful,” said Ben.

He and his mom Jennifer say they don’t let Boots outside along anymore.

Jennifer says this is their family’s first encounter with a bobcat in the 16 years they’ve lived at their home.

