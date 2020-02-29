Bobcat Caught in Illegal Foot Trap ‘Humanely Euthanized,’ Police Say

An injured bobcat authorities had been searching for since Monday was located Saturday morning in Grapevine and "humanely euthanized," police say.

Authorities had been looking for the bobcat since it was spotted Monday with its leg caught in an illegal foot trap, Grapevine police said.

Police said a homeowner contacted authorities after they spotted the bobcat near Parr Lane just before 12 p.m. Saturday. Officers called the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens to assist in securing the animal.

The bobcat hid in bales of hay when approached, police said, but a code compliance officer from Fort Worth tranquilized the animal so it could be moved.

It was taken to Animal Emergency Hospital of North Texas in Grapevine, where veterinarians discovered the bobcat was "emaciated, septic and had a heart murmur," police said. It was determined the bobcat wouldn't survive surgery, so the decision was made to euthanize it.

Police thanked specialists who had agreed to rehabiltate and care for the bobcat if it was to be moved safely.

Police emphasized the type of foot trap used on the bobcat was not allowed in Grapevine and encouraged anyone with questions about how to humanely trap wildlife to contact Grapevine Animal Services at 817-410-3370.