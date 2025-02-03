Boardwalk could be solution to address erosion near White Rock Lake trail

A 20-foot-wide boardwalk over a portion of White Rock Lake could facilitate the flow of bikers and runners along a busy trail in east Dallas while addressing ongoing erosion concerns.

It’s one potential solution Dallas Park and Recreation Department staff may look at along a stretch of trail near Garland Road between the spillway and East Lawther Road.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The idea was presented Monday to the city council parks, trails, and environment committee as part of an update to the master plan for White Rock Lake.

Consultants with Dunaway Associates presented details from more than 18 months of public input on various improvements to amenities around White Rock Lake.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Brad Moulton told committee members during public feedback sessions in 2023 and 2024 that considerable interest was expressed for solutions to enhance the trail experience near Garland Road.

Two issues separate issues have converged in the area. The first is the safety and proximity of the trail to Garland Road.

TXDOT crews are completing a concrete barrier between vehicle traffic on Garland Road and White Rock Lake Trail nearby.

The parks department placed temporary interlocking water barriers in early 2024 after accidents the previous year caused two vehicles, including a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck, to leave the roadway and cross the trail.

No pedestrians were injured in either crash.

The second issue along the trail deals with ongoing erosion along the shores of the lake.

Dallas Park and Recreation director John Jenkins has said the integrity and safety of the trail are not in question but that a solution to erosion encroachment on the trail needs to be found in the long term.

On Monday, the possibility of creating a boardwalk for that portion of the trail was discussed as one possible solution.

“Departing from the shoreline and creating either a boardwalk or some element that removes you from Garland Road,” Moulton told the committee.

The boardwalk rendering presented Monday included a 20-foot-wide pedestrian path with two scenic overlooks, an increase from the current 12-foot-wide trail.

“This would be a signature element at the lake to, one, solve circulation issues but also provide an element of an amenity,” Moulton said.

Council member Paula Blackmon, whose District 9 includes White Rock Lake, told NBC 5 the boardwalk idea would be a viable option if funding is identified because it’s already gone through public input and would be part of the White Rock Lake master plan.

“Let’s take this opportunity. Go look for some grant money because I think it would be absolutely fabulous to have an opportunity to walk on the water,” Blackmon said. “The perspective from the water is totally different from the banks.”

Blackmon added the boardwalk concept would be a lower-cost solution than sheet piling, another option that involves driving interlocked metal sheets into the ground near a shoreline to create a barrier against erosion.

The Dallas City Council is expected to vote on approving the update to the White Rock Lake master plan on Feb. 26, with the Dallas Park and Recreation Board to follow on March 6.