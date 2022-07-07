Board Calls Emergency Meeting After Vandals Hit Historic North Texas Cemetery

Headstones dating back to the 1800s were destroyed at a historic cemetery in Crowley. The organization that oversees its upkeep is asking for help to find the people responsible. They called an emergency meeting Thursday evening to figure out how to fix what’s been damaged.

Board members for the Crowley Cemetery Association said they can’t imagine why someone would do something like this.

“We put a lot of work into the cemetery to make it look like we want it to look,” said board president, Phil Hampton. “And to think that within an hour someone could come in and destroy it the way they did.”

Last week, Crowley Police said vandals entered the Crowley Cemetery off North Hampton Road and destroyed some 88 headstones.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“There’s veterans from every war here,” Hampton said. “There are the majority of mayors. A bunch of the fire chiefs are buried in here.”

The city of Crowley released a statement that reads in part:

“This incident is by far the worst vandalism the CPD has seen in the Crowley Cemetery. Many of the affected headstones are very old dating back to the 1800s, and repairs will be difficult and costly.”

The damage cuts the community deep. The upkeep and oversight of the cemetery falls squarely on their shoulders.

Preliminary figures show repairs will cost the nonprofit organization upwards of tens of thousands of dollars. They’re confident the community will step up during fundraiser events scheduled for the next couple of months.

To those whose loved ones rest here, Hampton reassures them members of the board are weighing all viable options to restore the headstones.

“All we can say is we’re going to put it back together to the best of our ability, and we’re going to do as much as we can to keep people we don’t want in the cemetery out,” Hampton said.

There’s also a message for those responsible for the destruction.

“I would say I feel sorry for you, and you will meet your judgment day,” said board members James Hotopp. “It’s just sad that they have that lack of respect for those who came before us.”

Anyone with information regarding this vandalism, contact the Crowley Police Department at 817-297-2276 option 1 to speak to an officer, Detective Cranford at 817-297-2276 extension 6301, or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.