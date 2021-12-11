BMW Dallas Marathon Festival Returns This Weekend After Two-Year Hiatus

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the BMW Dallas Marathon last year, the race is finally back and bigger than ever, just in time for its 50th anniversary.

A patriotic salute in front of Dallas City Hall kicked off the marathon this year as thousands of runners prepared to hit the pavement.

“We couldn’t be happier," Paul Lambert, President of runDallas, said. "This is a big celebration for us. In 2019, we had 15,000 runners. This year, we have 26,000 runners.”

Competitors of all ages sprinted to the finish line with help from friends and relatives.

For 3-year-old Liam Dhokia and his parents, the marathon is a family event. Liam is one of the youngest runners this year.

“I’m running the half tomorrow," Liam’s dad, Krish Dhokia, said. "He’s running the one mile kids run today, and my wife is currently running the 5K.”

Numerous medals were awarded and memories were made as the Dallas tradition got back up and running after a two year hiatus.

The BMW Dallas Marathon Festival benefits Dallas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. The festival has raised more than $4 million to help kids over the years.

The last day of the marathon is Sunday, December 12.