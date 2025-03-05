Stunted bluebonnets expected this year, Finfrock says

Spring is almost here, and that means bluebonnet season is just around the corner.

NBC 5 Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock says, "They were late getting started because of the dry fall. But a lot germinated during the winter when rains were more generous."

October 2024 was the ninth driest October on record, with only 0.21" of rain recorded at DFW Airport. November also featured below-normal precipitation, with only 1.60" collected. More robust rainfall didn't arrive until December, when multiple disturbances brought rounds of rain to the region.

He went on to say, "I suspect that there will be a lot of bluebonnets, but that they will be a bit stunted, and not as lush and full as after a year with good rains in both fall and winter."

The peak of bluebonnet season typically occurs around mid-April.

