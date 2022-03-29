Bluebonnets Begin to Bloom in North Texas

It's a sure sign of spring in Texas, Bluebonnets have started to spring up alongside highways in North Texas.

Now through mid-April marks the peak of the annual state flower season.

If you haven't heard, the Ellis County town of Ennis is the "Official Bluebonnet City of Texas" and home to the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival which will be celebrating 70 years this year.

The festival kicks off Friday, April 8, and ends Sunday, April 10. The festival includes unique vendors, food, a beer garden, wine wander and live entertainment. Music on the Main stage Friday night will feature Infinite Journey, an internationally known Journey Tribute Band. Country music artist Rick Trevino will headline on Saturday night.

Throughout April, visitors are invited to experience 40 miles of mapped bluebonnet trails featuring uniquely Texas photo opportunities that include cows, horses, and of course, an abundance of the state wildflower.

Daily admission to the festival is $5 per person, children 12 and under are free. There is no fee to drive the trails.

Festival Hours: Friday, April 8— 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Saturday, April 9 — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Sunday, April 10 — 10 am. to 6 p.m.

The BluebonnetTrail.org website says it's too soon to see significant blooms associated with the iconic photos in the area, you can check the website or call 972-878-4748 before making the drive to Ellis County.

You can also download the Ennis Y'all app to get the best route for each day with GPS guidance as well as other recommendations.

For public sightings of bluebonnets across the state, visit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's website.

Remember there are no laws against shooting photographs in the bluebonnets, nor is it illegal to pick a few, but the Texas Department of Transportation discourages picture-taking that damages the wildflowers. If too many wildflowers are trampled, they will die and not go to seed, and since many of these flowers are annuals, this means they have to go to seed to come back the next year. That's also why picking the flowers is discouraged.