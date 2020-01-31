Blue Cross Blue Shield Eliminates 400 Positions, Some in North Texas

Blue Cross Blue Shield eliminated approximately 400 middle management positions from various company locations this week.

The insurance company eliminated positions in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

According to Blue Cross Blue Shield, these eliminations are meant to reduce organizational redundancy and improve decision making efficiency. The company said it is re-balancing resources to meet the needs of customers, provider partners and stakeholders.

More than 24,000 employees work for Blue Cross Blue Shield, and they will continue to provide the service the company's customers.

Blue Cross Blue Shield says that it plans to enhance their performance in 2020 by adding approximately 1,000 new jobs in customer and provider service, technology, and digital capabilities.

The company says that no further reduction in force is planned at this time.