Blue Alert Issued After Clay County Deputy Shot Monday Night

A state-wide Blue Alert was issued Monday night after a Clay County sheriff's deputy was shot during an attempted traffic stop Monday night.

Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde said on Facebook Monday night that Deputy Chip Wood was shot in the chest during an attempted traffic stop at the Jolly Truck Stop.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Wood was hit in his bulletproof vest and is expected to be OK. Lyde said Wood was able to return fire but it's not clear if he hit the shooter.

The suspect, who drove away in a white Cadillac four-door sedan with Texas plate FXJ 1334, is at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Lyde said multiple agencies arrived after the shooting to try to prevent the gunman from escaping but that he managed to slip away.

"We threw a net around this place and unfortunately didn't get him. I'm hoping htat he's leaking somewhere," Lyde said.

Lyde said Deputy Wood described the gunman as a "white male, mid 20s, kinda thin, didn't get a real good look because as soon as he got to the door frame he got shot in the chest."

Lyde said the vehicle, which he believes to be stolen, should be easy to spot because the back glass should be blown out that "it should have holes all in the trunk."

"To the guy who did this today, you didn't get my guy. You shot him in the vest. You didn't get him. But we are going to get you. Bet that," Lyde said on Facebook. "Deputy Chip Wood is going to be absolutely OK."

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has issued a Fresh 48 and is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Lyde said his department was matching the $5,000 reward. If you have information, you can call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.